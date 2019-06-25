Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Ben White drops hint about signing for Leeds

25 June, 2019 Brighton, English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White has dropped a big hint on social media that he is set for a summer move to Leeds United.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, White has been on the radar of Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa for about a year, and the Whites are looking at a possible loan deal for him this summer.

The 21-year-old centre-back has dropped a massive hint about potentially joining Leeds by following the Whites on Instagram. Furthermore, he is following the accounts of Elland Road pair, Tyler Denton and Kalvin Phillips.

While Denton was his former teammate at Peterborough United last season, there is no connection with Phillips. It indicates that he could be angling a move to join the Elland Road club.

White has become the second Leeds target after Helder Costa who has started following the club’s Instagram account.

Leeds are desperately looking to bolster their defence this summer, and White would be a good addition to the squad.

He could be allowed to leave the club after the Seagulls captured the signing of Matt Clarke from Portsmouth.

