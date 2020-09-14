Ben Parker reacts to Mark Jackson being appointed Leeds U23 boss

Ben Parker has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Leeds United appointing Mark Jackson as their new Under-23 head coach.

As announced on Leeds’s official Twitter page at 3:30pm today, the Premier League club have appointed Jackson as the successor to Carlos Corberan.





Corberan was the Leeds Under-23 boss last season, but earlier this summer, he left his role at Elland Road and became the new head coach of Huddersfield Town.

Jackson has been in charge of the Whites’ Under-18 team, and he has now been promoted to the Under-23 side.

Former Leeds left-back Parker believes that it is great news that Jackson is now the the club’s Under-23 side.

Premier League action

Meanwhile, the senior Leeds team are playing in the Premier League this season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost 4-3 to Liverpool away from home at Anfield in the Premier League this past weekend.

Although Leeds lost, their performance was very encouraging, as the visiting team gave the defending Premier League champions a run for their money.

Leeds will be looking to replicate the performance in their upcoming games and throughout the season.