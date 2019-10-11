Ben Parker raves about Leeds defender Ben White

Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has showered heaps of praise on summer signing Ben White saying he is an upgrade on Pontus Jansson.
Leeds United sold Jansson, who was one of the fan favourites at the club, during the summer transfer window to Brentford.
Marcelo Bielsa signed White from Brighton and Hove Albion on loan as his replacement. The 21-year-old has been phenomenal for the Whites and he is vital to Bielsa’s plans this season.
“Pontus is a good player, he was a big character, fans liked him. So when we were looking around at the options, we just had Ben White coming to the club, a young player who had been out on loan a couple of times,” said Parker to the Yorkshire Evening Times.
“For him to step up and be an upgrade on Pontus speaks volumes for him personally.”
“In terms of what he does out on a pitch, where he gets judged ultimately, different class, superb. The kitmen must love him because I don’t think they have to wash his kit, he doesn’t seem to sweat, doesn’t get it dirty, never slides in, never caught out of position.
“Kiko must love playing with him because he can just roll him the ball, he might glide past someone, do a simple pass, but whatever he does is the right thing at that moment and that’s what you want from a centre-half.”
The best thing about White is his decision making. He is tactically smart, his reading of the game is absolutely brilliant, and that is why he is very good at making interceptions.
Furthermore, White has this ability to pick out a team-mate from long-range, and as a result, he has been such a crucial player to execute Bielsa’s plans.
The youngster is also comfortable running with the ball from deep and formed a strong partnership with Liam Cooper.
Surely, Brighton will be watching his progress with keen interest and he is expected to play for them next season. The only way Leeds can sign him permanently is if they secure promotion to the Premier League, which is their primary aim this season.