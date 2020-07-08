Ben Godfrey will reportedly cost Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle £50m

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will reportedly have to spend as much as £50 million to sign Ben Godfrey from Norwich City in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail reported this month that Newcastle are interested in signing Godfrey from Premier League rivals Norwich this summer.

The Express claimed back in February that Tottenham as well as North London rivals Arsenal want to secure the services of the 22-year-old, who can operate as a central defender or as a central midfielder.

Sky Sports have now reported that Norwich will demand £50m as transfer fee for the England Under-21 international, with German clubs Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig interested in him.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Godfrey has played 26 times in the Premier League for Norwich so far this season, and all of them as a centre-back.

The youngster also played once in the EFL Cup and twice in the FA Cup for Daniel Farke’s side this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur or Newcastle United?

Godfrey is a very good and promising young centre-back who has been a bright spark for Norwich, who are likely to get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

The centre-back is only going to improve and develop in the coming years, and even for £50 million, he could prove to be a bargain signing for Spurs or the Magpies in the long run.