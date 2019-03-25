Ben Davies would like Gareth Bale back at Tottenham

Tottenham left-back Ben Davies has revealed that he would love to have Gareth Bale back at the club.
The Welshman has had a torrid time at Real Madrid and he has been linked with an exit this summer.
Bale has struggled to fulfil his potential with Los Blancos due to recurring injuries and he seems to have lost the backing of the fans now.
The 29-year-old winger has been jeered a few times already this season and it will be interesting to see if decides to end his Spanish nightmare this summer.
Earlier this month, AS revealed that Daniel Levy tried to sign the winger at the start of the season. However, his loan proposal was unrealistic and it wasn’t even considered.
Speaking to Daily Mirror, Davies claims that Bale is a brilliant player who continues to deliver for his nation.
“He’s come under a bit of flak at Madrid recently, but for Wales he’s always been brilliant,” said Davies. “I’m always going to say it’s unfair, he is one of the best players in the world, we see it every day in training. I’d definitely have him at Tottenham. But I don’t know how likely that is,” he added.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to return with a better offer for their former player in summer.
Bale is likely to cost a lot and he will have huge wages as well. It is not the kind of signing one would expect from Daniel Levy.
However, the move would improve Spurs a lot and it could finally allow them to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race.
Gareth Bale is a bonafide match-winner and a world-class player. On his day, he can decide games all by himself.
His presence in the dressing room will give the players more belief and it would improve them.