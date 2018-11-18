Bellamy says Eriksen is ‘a world class player’

Craig Bellamy believes Christian Eriksen is a genuine “world class player” and says the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is in the “top bracket” of footballers. The former Manchester City and Liverpool forward, who is an ex-Wales international, was speaking about his country’s Nations League clash with Denmark.
He singled out Eriksen as the Danes’ key player and believes that everything good from Denmark comes through him. The Tottenham playmaker has scored and created 44 goals in 84 caps for his national team and captained his side to victory over Wales on Friday.
As per Football.London, Bellamy said on Sky Sports’ The Debate: “Denmark are a difficult team to play against. Defensively they’re very strong – a lot of Scandinavian teams like we’ve seen from Norway 20-odd years ago are very strong in defence, but for Denmark they have Eriksen who has that bit of quality.
“I don’t think I’m over-exaggerating this but I do class him as a world class player – a top bracket player. I really do, he’s that good. You can see with Denmark that everything goes through him; if they’re going to create anything going forward it goes through him so he made the difference in that team.”
Denmark were in fine form ahead of the Wales meeting, having won two and drawn one of their last three internationals – one of which was against Wales in September – and they proved their worth at the Millennium Stadium. Eriksen is often the difference in games for Denmark and he was in fantastic form at club level last season too.
The 26-year-old contributed 21 goals in 37 league games for Tottenham, but such consistency has led to a lot of interest in his signature and many doubts about his future with the Londoners. Eriksen’s contract runs out in 2020 and he’s yet to put pen to paper on an extension.
