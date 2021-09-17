Top seed Belinda Bencic will take on Russia’s Ludmilla Samsonova in the quarterfinal of the Luxembourg Open on Friday. Read on to get all the latest news on the match and find out how to live stream & get free bet at bet365.

Belinda Bencic vs Ludmilla Samsonova Preview

Belinda Bencic claimed her first gold medal at the recent Olympics in August, defeating the Czech Republic player Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in the final. She continued her momentum in Cincinnati, making it to the quarterfinals of the competition where she eventually lost to her fellow countryman Jill Teichmann.

She looked like a strong candidate for the US Open, with the 24-year-old winning her four matches in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals. However, she was comprehensively beaten by the British teenage sensation Emma Radunacanu (who eventually won the tournament) in the last eight.

Bencic made a spectacular start to the Luxembourg Open. She outclassed her round of 16 opponent Zarina Diyas in straight sets on Thursday. The Swiss comfortably took the first set after breaking the 27-year-old thrice. The Kazakh responded by breaking early in the second, but the Olympic gold medalist immediately restored parity before breaking again a few games later on her way to a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Liudmila Samsonova, meanwhile, will be aiming to claim her second victory over Bencic after she stunned the Swiss tennis star in the 2021 German Open final 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 to land her first career title. She eased past Japan’s Misaki Doi in the round of 32 before coming up against Oceane Dodin on Wednesday. The French player made her sweat for victory as the 22-year-old had to endure two tiebreaks before winning 7-6, 7-6 in more than two hours time.

Bencic and Samsonova have faced each other only once (in the Berlin Open final this year), with the Russian winning the contest in three sets.

Belinda Bencic vs Liudmila Samsonova Odds

Below are the latest odds from bet365:

To Win Match

Bencic: 2/5

Samsonova: 2/1

Match Handicap

Bencic: -3.5 (4/5)

Samsonova: +3.5 (10/11)

Total Games

Bencic: O/U 20.5 (13/8)

Samsonova: O/U 22.5 (9/2)

Belinda Bencic vs Ludmilla Samsonova Prediction

Considering the two players’ form and rankings, and despite Samsonova’s recent win at the German Open, Belinda Bencic is the bookies’ favorite to win the Luxembourg Open match.

It could be a closer contest than many expect, however, which is why Samsonova at +3.5 on the handicap market is our preferred bet.

