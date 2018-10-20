Belgium coach says Musonda “wants too much” and “demands everything”

Belgium u21 coach Johan Walem believes Charly Musonda “wants to do too much” and “demands everything” in his career, and believes the Celtic midfielder has an attitude problem that needs correcting for the sake of his future at club and country level.
Musonda joined Celtic on loan from Chelsea on January 29, 2018 but has struggled for playing time at Parkhead. He’s yet to receive his first cap for the Belgium national team and hasn’t represented the u21 side since 2016. For Celtic, the outcast has made just eight appearances in all competitions.
He turned 22 just days ago burned his bridges with the country’s youth side as a result of his attitude and decision making. Walem, who gave Musonda his debut with the u21s on November 2014, revealed the extent of the midfielder’s lack of professionalism to Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Daily Record).
The u21 coach said: “Charly did not show up for the qualifying match against Turkey at the end of August last year, so I went to see him at Chelsea, the problem is that Charly has so much ambition. He wants to be the biggest, the prettiest, the best.
“Charly would have thought he would be called for the A-team, so I did not succeed… I told him: ‘You can be a key player with us, you can experience an European Championship’. He has other choices I did not want to push Charly after that – I could not do that to the group.”
“But yes, although he may be more of an ‘8’ than a ’10’ – as a playmaker he wants to do too much, then he demands everything. Charly must first and foremost find peace and confidence in his head.”
Musonda made 12 appearances for the Belgium u21s, scoring one goal, the last of which appearance came against Latvia on November 10, 2016. His future with Belgium is uncertain while he struggles for playing time with Celtic. Matters aren’t helped with Musonda’s poor relationship with his former coach either.
Stats from Transfermarkt.