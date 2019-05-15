BBC’s David Ornstein claims Manchester United and Manchester City are both keen on Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to BBC Sport News Correspondent David Ornstein, Manchester United and Manchester City are both keen on the services of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of the summer transfer window.
Antonio Valencia is set to leave United at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, and the Red Devils could need a new right-back as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to make key squad bolstering this summer.
City boss Pep Guardiola wants competition for Kyle Walker, and has also identified the Palace youngster as a perfect addition for his squad.
“One of their priorities is also a right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is very much on Manchester United’s radar alongside Manchester City’s,” Ornstein told BBC 5 Live Sport.
“But they are also keen to develop Diogo Dalot and the young Ethan Liard.”
❤️ Koulibaly: 'They love him'
🎯 Wan-Bissaka: 'Very much on #MUFC's radar'
⚖️ Sancho: 'It's 50/50 for him to join'
🗣️ @bbcsport_david with some exclusive insight on #MUFC's transfer targets this summer.#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/SdvdJznQjc
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) May 15, 2019
Wan-Bissaka had an impressive campaign for Palace, winning most tackles by a defender (129), most interceptions by a defender (84) and completing the most successful take-ons by a defender (61).
Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s 2018/2019 Premier League season by numbers:
• most tackles won by a defender (129)
• most interceptions by a defender (84)
• most successful take-ons by a defender (61)
Elite young full-back. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/HPvHZeJK29
— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 12, 2019
The 21-year-old is also being monitored by Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, according to The Sun, and the Manchester clubs will surely have fierce competition to ward off for his signature.
City could hold the advantage due to their status as back-to-back Premier League champions, but Wan-Bissaka could have concerns over his playing time given Walker’s status in the team.
United’s lack of Champions League football next season will prevent them from landing certain targets, but the Congolese could fancy his chances of becoming a starter from the go, and it will exciting to see which of the Manchester rivals win the race for his services.