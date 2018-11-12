BBC journalist Phil McNulty reacts to Jorginho’s challenge on Sigurdsson

Chelsea and Everton played out a goalless draw at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, and the affair was much more physical than expected.
The hosts picked up four yellow cards, while the visitors were booked thrice.
To the displeasure of manager Marco Silva, Everton players were at the end of some harsh tackles, with Theo Walcott and Gylfi Sigurdsson suffering heavy challenges from Marcos Alonso and Jorginho respectively.
The Spaniard only received a word from the ref, while the Italian got a yellow card.
Sigurdsson was later withdrawn after failing to shake off the knock and is now expected to spend time on the sidelines.
Many believe Jorginho should have been sent off for his harsh tackle, and BBC Chief Football Writer Phil McNulty also reckons so.
Absolute shocking challenge by Jorginho on Sigurdsson. Straight red. Very, very lucky.
— Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) November 12, 2018
Perhaps, the benefit of a replay might have seen the match official issue a red card instead of a yellow to the Chelsea star, while Alonso might have been booked.
The VAR is badly needed in the EPL to help out in officiating, and with so many refereeing discrepancies taking place this season, many clubs are expected to vote in support of the technology ahead of 2019-20.
Everton will have complains after leaving London with a valuable point, though, but they surely would have fancied their chances against a 10-man Chelsea on Sunday.