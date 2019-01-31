BBC: Daniel James close to joining Leeds United on loan

According to reports from BBC Sport, Swansea City winger Daniel James is close to joining Leeds United on the transfer deadline day.
The report claims that the 21-year-old is keen to join Leeds, and despite Swansea’s reluctance, the deal will go through today.
Leeds will sign the Wales international on loan for the rest of the season, with an obligation to make the move permanent if the Yorkshire club are promoted to the Premier League.
The Whites are top of the Championship table and are one of the favourites to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League next season.
BBC Sport journalist Adam Pope has tweeted that Leeds will pay a loan fee of around £2m, while the permanent transfer fee could be worth more than £10m including add-ons.
If Leeds miss out on promotion, Swansea would hope to keep James and offer him a new contract.
The 21-year-old Wales winger has told Swansea’s owners he wants to leave. #lufc
James, who has 18 months remaining on his current contract, has told Swansea’s owners he wants to leave the club.