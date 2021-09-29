Bayern Munich will look to continue their red hot form with a win when they take on Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League this week.

The two sides meet on Wednesday night at 20:00 pm BST.

The German champions picked up a 3-0 win over Barcelona in their Champions League group opener and they will be confident of a win this week at home.

Meanwhile, Dynamo Kyiv picked up a point against Benfica at home and they are looking for their first Champions League win of the season.

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv team news

The home side will be without the services of Kingsley Coman and Sven Ulreich.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Ibrahim Kgbo, Vladyslav Kulach, Artem Besedin, and Denys Popov due to injuries.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Dynamo Kyiv: Bushchan; Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Sydorchuk, Garmash; Tsygankov, Supryaga, De Pena

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv form guide

Bayern Munich are in exceptional form right now and they have managed to win their last six matches across all competitions.

The Bundesliga champions have managed to pick up four clean sheets during that period as well.

Dynamo Kyiv have managed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last six matches across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Bayern Munich – 1/12

• Draw – 11/1

• Dynamo Kyiv – 28/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 2/7

• Under – 11/4

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction

Bayern Munich will be the firm favourites and they should be able to grind out an easy win at home.

The German outfit have scored 31 goals in their last six matches across all competitions and they have won 20 of their last 22 matches in the Champions League.

Prediction: Bayern Munich to win.

