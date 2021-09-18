Bayern Munich will hope to continue their impressive start to the season when they take on Bochum in the Bundesliga this weekend.

The German champions are currently second in the league table with ten points from four outings and they will be hoping to climb to the top with a win here.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 14th in the league table with just one win out of four matches and they’re coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats across all competitions.

Bayern Munich vs Bochum team news

Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso are the only injury concerns for Julian Nagelsmann’ side this weekend.

The visitors will be without the services of Cristian Gamboa, Paul Grave and Simon Zoller.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Lewandowski

Bochum: Riemann; Stafylidis, Lampropoulos, Bella-Kotchap, Soares; Losilla, Tesche, Lowen; Zoller, Polter, Holtmann

Bayern Munich vs Bochum form guide

The home side are coming into this game on the back of six straight wins across all competitions and they are undefeated in their last 29 home league games.

Meanwhile, Bochum have lost three of their four league matches and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest.

Bayern Munich vs Bochum betting odds

Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction

The German champions have won their last six meetings against Saturday’s opposition and they will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here.

The visitors have lost three of their four league games and they have conceded six goals during their period.

A home win seems extremely likely here.

Prediction: Bayern to win.

