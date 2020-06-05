Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick reacts as RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner seals Chelsea move

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Nicolò Schira, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has signed a five-year deal with Chelsea after they met his £54 million buyout clause.

Both clubs are currently exchanging documents, with the German’s former club Stuttgart set for a 15% windfall due to a sell-on clause they inserted in his deal to Leipzig.

Done deal! Timo #Werner joins #Chelsea. Blues pay his clause (€60M) to #Leipzig. He has reached an agreement until 2025 with a wages of €10M + bonuses a year. #Stuttgart (his former team) get 15% of profit. Deal completed. Exchange of documents ongoing. #transfers #CFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 5, 2020

Werner was close to joining Bayern Munich last summer and had already said his goodbyes, while it had appeared that he was bound to move to Liverpool this summer.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp called the forward to tell him a move was no longer on the cards because of financial reasons, but Chelsea were very keen to do business with Leipzig.

The Blues have landed one of the best finishers on the planet, and Bayern boss Hansi Flick is delighted for them.

He has since sent this 11-word message to Frank Lampard’s side:

Hansi Flick, Coach of @FCBayern, congratulates @ChelseaFC on the Werner deal: "If it is so, Chelsea FC has made a very good transfer." — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 5, 2020

The 24-year-old has scored 31 goals and assisted nine others in 40 appearances for the Bundesliga side this term, and will definitely help boost Chelsea’s title chances next term and going forward.