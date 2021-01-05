Bayern Munich January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Bayern Munich have done well in the Bundesliga so far and they will be hoping to pull further clear at the top of the table in the coming weeks.

However, RB Leipzig are currently breathing down their next and the German champions must look to strengthen in January in order to gain an edge over their rivals.





Key areas that need strengthening

Bayern Munich Must look to improve defensively during the January transfer window.

The German champions have conceded 21 League goals in 14 matches and that is simply not good enough.

It will be interesting to see if they invest in a quality centre back this month.

Furthermore, David Alaba is expected to be on his way out of the club and Bayern must look to secure his replacement as soon as possible.

Also, Bayern must improve their defensive options if they want to do well in the Champions League. They cannot hope to win the competition again with their current defensive performances.

Potential departures

Bayern Munich are looking to cash in on youngster Joshua Zirkzee this month and Eintracht Frankfurt are thought to be interested in the player.

David Alaba is nearing the end of his contract at the club as well and the 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

