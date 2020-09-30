Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match preview and possible lineup

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will face each other for the first Der Klassiker of the 2020/21 season on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians have gotten here as winners of the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal last season, while Dortmund are contesting as the league runner-up.





Der Klassiker is the biggest game in German football and this will be the 127th meeting between both clubs. The most recent meeting came in May, on matchday 29 of last season and a first-half goal by Joshua Kimmich was enough to seal the victory for the Bavarians.

On head to head, Bayern holds the advantage with 60 wins and 239 goals scored, while BVB have won on 33 occasions, scoring 150 goals. A total of 33 matches have ended in a draw.

Both clubs have well represented the German gold standard in recent years but this past weekend, Hoffenheim and Augsburg showed the world that with a good plan and tactics, the “big two” are not untouchable.

The two sides met in last season’s showdown with Dortmund coming out on top thanks to goals from Paco Alcacer and Jadon Sancho, but the current Bayern team under Hansi Flick seem to be a level above the one under Niko Kovac.

Since Flick took over, the Bavarians have swept all before them both on German soul and in Europe in what was their second treble-winning season.

The challenge now is whether six-time winner Borussia Dortmund will be able to stop Bayern who are the record seven-time winners and six-time runners-up from clinching their eighth in the competition?

Dortmund manager Lucien Favre would of course love to see Lewandowski starting from the bench once again, but Flick is expected to line up his strongest possible XI on the night.

However, consistency seems to be the major challenge with Favre’s men, having followed each of their last three league victories with a defeat. But that’s not the case with the Bavarians whose defeat against Hoffenheim was the first in 32 matches across all competitions.

Bayern enter the match as favourites as they look to add yet another trophy to their collection.

Bayern Munich form: WWL

Borussia Dortmund form: WWL

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer, Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Burki, Can, Hummels, Akanji, Meunier, Brandt, Witsel, Guerreiro, Sancho, Reus,Haaland