Bayer Leverkusen host Mainz in the Bundesliga this weekend and they will look to close in on the league leaders with a win.

Watch and bet on Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 live on Saturday, September 25, 14:30 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The home side are coming into this game on the back of four wins in their last five matches and they will be confident of grinding out another victory here.

Meanwhile, the visitors are level on points with Leverkusen in the table and they have made a similar start to the season as well.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 team news

Bayer Leverkusen have a significant injury list and they will be without Edmond Tapsoba, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger, Niklas Lomb, Exequiel Palacios.

Robert Andrich is suspended after picking up a red card last weekend.

The visitors will be without the services of Adam Szalai and Moussa Niakhate.

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Frimpong, Kossounou, Tah, Bakker; Demirbay, Aranguiz; Bellarabi, Wirtz, Diaby; Schick

Mainz 05: Zentner; St Juste, Bell, Hack; Widmer, Barreiro, Kohr, Boetius, Lucoqui; Onisiwo, Burkardt

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 form guide

Leverkusen have an excellent head to head record against Mainz and they are undefeated against Saturday’s opposition in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Furthermore, they are an impressive goalscoring form right now and they have scored at least three goals in their last four Bundesliga games.

Meanwhile, the visitors have shown impressive defensive form in their last few outings and they have managed to keep a clean sheet in the last three league games.

Mainz are quite efficient on their travels as well and they are undefeated in nine of their last ten away games in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 from bet365:

Match-winner:

Bayern Leverkusen – 8/11

Draw – 3/1

Mainz 05 – 7/2

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 3/4

Under – 24/19

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 prediction

Both teams are in very similar form right now and this will be a close contest.

Despite the injury problems, Leverkusen are in impressive form and they have managed to score 15 goals in their last five league games.

The home side will fancy extending their impressive run of form against Mainz with another win here.

A narrow win for Leverkusen is definitely on the cards here.

Prediction: Leverkusen to win.

Get Leverkusen to win at 8/11 with bet365

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 live online from 14:30 BST on Saturday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365