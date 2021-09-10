Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Two of Germany’s biggest sides go head-to-head on Saturday, as Bayer Leverkusen host Borussia Dortmund

The home side will be looking to bounce back after last season’s disappointment, having finished outside of the top four.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will hope to put up a stronger title challenge this time around. Last year, they ended in third place – 14 points off table-toppers Bayern Munich.

With both sides currently inside the Bundesliga’s top five, this could be an exciting clash.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Bayer Leverkusen are expected to be without Charles Aranguiz and Piero Hincapie, who were both away on international duty in South America and likely won’t be back in time. On top of this, Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, and Edmond Tapsoba remain sidelined with injuries.

The visitors will be missing several first team players. Giovanni Reyna, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Meunier, Emre Can, and Nico Schulz are among those likely to be absent from the weekend’s fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Frimpong, Kossounou, Tah, Bakker; Andrich, Palacios, Diaby, Demirbay, Paulinho; Schick

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Passlack, Witsel, Akanji, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Dahoud, Brandt, Reus; Haaland, Malen

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Form Guide

Gerardo Seaone’s men have made a positive start to the 2021/22 season. They find themselves second in the league, behind only Wolfsburg.

They began with a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin, before pulling off emphatic victories against Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg, scoring eight goals in the process.

As for the visitors, they go into this clash with six points from a possible nine. They opened with a thrilling 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, but followed this up with a defeat to Freiburg. They did bounce back the following week, however, beating Hoffenheim 3-2.

Prediction

It’s not an easy one to call. With both sides fighting for top four places, it could go either way.

When you’ve got a prolific goalscorer like Erling Braut Haaland on your side, you can beat anyone. The Norwegian was in fine form again during the international break, and will be confident going into the weekend.

However, Borussia Dortmund may struggle without several first team players. The last thing they would have wanted was to face an in-form Bayer Leverkusen side.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

