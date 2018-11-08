BATE Borisov vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea can book their place in the knockout stage of the Europa League with a victory away to BATE Borisov on Thursday.
The Blues have won all three games in Group L and it would be a major shock if they failed to progress to the last 32 of the competition.
The two sides met at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s hat-trick securing a 3-1 win for the home side.
BATE have won just one of their three group games and it is difficult to imagine them having the quality to trouble Chelsea.
They have twice hosted English sides in this competition previously, losing against both Everton and Arsenal.
BATE are priced at to 17/2 win the game, with Chelsea available at 1/3 and the draw on offer at 4/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Наш состав на #БАТЭЧелси pic.twitter.com/Em8eqLwfAz
— FC BATE Borisov (@FCBATE) November 8, 2018
The team news is in! There are seven changes from Sunday's win…#BATEvCFC pic.twitter.com/Ezt1vjIgNR
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 8, 2018