Barton says Coyle is a “great player”

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton says Lewie Coyle is a “great player” and added how “privileged” he is to have the defender on loan for the season. Coyle joined Town from Leeds in 2017 and has played in every League One game this season – 12 appearances. After Fleetwood thrashed Doncaster Rovers 4-0 on the weekend, Barton showered his squad in praise.
He spoke to the Blackpool Gazette and said of the right-back: “Lewie Coyle – what a great player to have in your side because he competes anywhere you want him to. I think you could play him in goal and he would give absolutely everything. It is a privilege to have him in the building. He sets the tone for a lot of it.”
Coyle has been an ever-present in Fleetwood’s decent start to the new season. Town, who finished 14th in League One in 2017/18, are currently 10th in the division with 17 points from 12 games, coming off the back of one win and one draw from their last two outings.
Only Barnsley (7), Blackpool (9) and Portsmouth (10) have conceded fewer goals than Barton’s men (11) and Coyle’s performances have certainly contributed. The 22-year-old, who has made just 23 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, is finally enjoying his first taste of regular action with Fleetwood.
He’s racked up a total of 60 appearances for Town since his 2017 move and could give Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa a selection headache when he returns to Elland Road next summer. Barton may yet want to retain Coyle’s services for the long-term too.
Stats from Transfermarkt.