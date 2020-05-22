Barry Ferguson urges Rangers to sign Lewis Ferguson

Former Ibrox star Barry Ferguson has told The Scottish Sun that Rangers should sign Lewis Ferguson.

The former Rangers midfielder has urged Steven Gerrard’s side to make a move for his nephew in the summer transfer window.

Ferguson has added that there has been no contact from Rangers for the Aberdeen midfielder despite recent speculation.

A recent report in The Scottish Sun claimed that Gerrard wants to sign the

20-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Barry Ferguson told The Scottish Sun: “Every day my son speaks to Lewis on WhatsApp and he says there has been no contact from Rangers.

“But I think he would be a very good signing for them. He has still got a bit to go in terms of reaching the top level, but he has all the attributes.

“Aberdeen have done the right thing. Lewis had a great first season last year, and they signed him up on a four-year deal to get top money for him. Whoever buys Lewis now will have to pay top dollar.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ferguson scored one goal in 28 Scottish Premiership matches for Aberdeen this season.

The Scotland Under-21 international midfielder also scored one goal in three Scottish Cup matches and played once in the Scottish League Cup for the Dons this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Rangers?

Ferguson was at Rangers when he was a kid, and the midfielder has progressed a lot since then.

The midfielder is one of the best young players in the Scottish Premiership, and the 20-year-old would be a very good signing for Rangers, who will be aiming to stop their bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic from winning the title for the 10th season in a row.

Rangers need to make some good signings this summer in order to stop Celtic next season.