Barry Ferguson sends a message to Rangers ace Sheyi Ojo

Rangers picked up a 5-0 win over Aberdeen at the weekend and Sheyi Ojo has reiterated his belief (from last month) that Steven Gerrard’s side are the best in the league.
Speaking to Daily Record, the highly rated winger stated: “I stand by what I said and I think Rangers are on a good run of form. We are doing really well so far this season and we are looking hungry.”
Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson has now warned Ojo regarding his comments. As per the Ibrox hero, there is no need to get carried away right now.
Ferguson has urged the Rangers players to keep their confidence in-house and keep doing the talking on the pitch.
He said: “It’s clear confidence is high, but keep it in house. That would be my message. I’d probably say another few things that I can’t repeat. I like confidence in players, but when players start coming out and saying things, I don’t like it. I never enjoyed it myself when I was playing and we spoke about it a lot as a team. If we’re doing well, we’ll just go about our business quietly and I prefer when players do that.”
It will be interesting to see if Rangers can build on their current form and close the gap with Celtic.
Neil Lennon’s side are still favourites for the title this season and Rangers will have to put into a remarkable effort to win the league.
Steven Gerrard has improved his side this summer and he will be expected to deliver a trophy now.
Rangers have shown encouraging signs under Gerrard but they need to take the next step now.