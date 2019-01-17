Barry Ferguson says Adam Lallana can help Rangers clinch title

Glasgow Rangers are installed as favourites to bring Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana to the Ibrox club in the January transfer window.
Former Gers hero Barry Ferguson has said that Rangers will have a great chance of snatching the title from Celtic if they sign the England international.
The 30-year-old has made only two league starts this season, and has dropped down the pecking order at the club. He is still a very useful member of the side, and Jurgen Klopp surely will not sanction a loan exit as he needs depth in the squad to challenge Manchester City all the way for the Premier League title.
However, Ferguson believes that Lallana could be the final piece in the jigsaw at Rangers after Steven Gerrard added two high-profile names with the capture of Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis.
He has hailed the former Southampton midfielder as a “top, top player” who has got genuine quality.
He told PLZ Soccer: “See if this was six, eight weeks ago? I know Defoe was mentioned and obviously Davis, these two signings have happened, and now I’m beginning to believe Adam Lallana.
“I think he’s a top, top player. If Rangers get him, they’ve got an even better chance to snatch the title away from Celtic.
“The guy is genuine quality. I’ve watched him long enough in a Liverpool jersey. The guy’s got fantastic ability, can score a goal and is an England international.
“It’s difficult to go into that Liverpool team with that top three that they’ve got just now.
“But he is a top, top player. If Rangers pull that off, I’ll need to give them a handshake.”
Indeed, Lallana would be a dream signing for Rangers, but chances of him joining the Ibrox club in January is very slim. Liverpool are fighting for the Premiership title and Klopp will not offload any of his star players this month.