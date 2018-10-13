Barry Ferguson comments on Rangers final challenge for Steven Gerrard

Glasgow Rangers are flying high under Steven Gerrard at the moment, but Barry Ferguson says there is one final challenge remaining for the Ibrox club.
Ferguson feels that if the Gers can improve their away record, there would be a fierce Scottish Premiership title race at hand this time.
Rangers find themselves sixth in the Scottish Premiership table after eight games, but they are just two points behind Celtic and five behind table toppers, Hearts. Ferguson suggests that Gerrard has done everything right since he was appointed as Ibrox boss, but their away form is letting the team down.
He adds that the current squad is still short of one or two “exceptional” players, but improving the away record is top priority at the moment.
“Steven Gerrard has one final challenge to overcome if he’s to achieve his ambition of bringing trophy success to Rangers. Rangers return with a game at Hamilton Accies next weekend – and they simply must find a cure for their away day blues,” he wrote in his Daily Record column.
“If they do – and this current squad has enough about them to find that level of consistency – a genuine title race is on the cards. Steven has ticked every box asked of him since taking over the summer.
“If I’m being picky, this current Rangers group are just one or two players short of being exceptional, but there’s no doubt they have enough about them to find a solution to their form on the road.”
Ferguson is absolutely spot on. Gerrard has taken all the right steps. He has brought in good players in the summer. The defence which was shaky last season has improved immensely.
The Gers have exceeded expectations in European games this season. However, they need that consistency away from home as well to be considered serious challengers for the title.