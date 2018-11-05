Barry Douglas posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Wigan

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table after winning 2-1 against Wigan at the DW Stadium on Sunday.
The home side made a bright start after Reece James scored from a curling free-kick in the 6th minute of the match.
It took just three minutes for Leeds to restore parity when Pablo Hernandez tapped in from close range.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side took the lead a minute into the second half when Kemar Roofe capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score his seventh goal of the season.
After the match, Leeds United defender Barry Douglas took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:
Great to be back out there 💪🏽⚽️ felt like a home game with that support 🙌🏼 #MOT #BD3 pic.twitter.com/Lr3SgMjD2m
— Barry Douglas (@barrydouglas03) November 4, 2018
Leeds fans were quick to respond to his tweet. They have showered praise on his performance.
You’re a wizard barry
— Joe Logan (@joeloganlufc) November 4, 2018
Awesome game Barry. My favourite Leeds player by a mile. Well done this afternoon
— Simon (@simonparsons19) November 4, 2018
Great to have you back Barry. Great win. Top of the league 🔝🔝🔝🔝💪
— DAZZLER (@darsum82) November 4, 2018
Great performance Barry..welcome back! #Gibraltarwhite
— Mark P Makey (@markpmakey) November 4, 2018
Brilliant to have you back you legend in the making 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏💪💪💪
— Tim symons (@Timsnemesis) November 4, 2018
Oh how we’ve missed him. Unbelievable today👏🏼👏🏼
— Oliver Medd (@OliverMedd7) November 4, 2018
The former Wolves defender returned to the side after injury and produced a solid performance. He was brilliant at the back and equally dangerous going forward and during link up play.
He was involved in almost all Leeds attacks. He sent a defence-spliting pass through to Klich in the ninth minute which allowed the midfielder to set up Hernandez for the equaliser.