Barry Douglas posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Wigan

5 November, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table after winning 2-1 against Wigan at the DW Stadium on Sunday.

The home side made a bright start after Reece James scored from a curling free-kick in the 6th minute of the match.

It took just three minutes for Leeds to restore parity when Pablo Hernandez tapped in from close range.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side took the lead a minute into the second half when Kemar Roofe capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score his seventh goal of the season.

After the match, Leeds United defender Barry Douglas took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:

Leeds fans were quick to respond to his tweet. They have showered praise on his performance.

The former Wolves defender returned to the side after injury and produced a solid performance. He was brilliant at the back and equally dangerous going forward and during link up play.

He was involved in almost all Leeds attacks. He sent a defence-spliting pass through to Klich in the ninth minute which allowed the midfielder to set up Hernandez for the equaliser.

