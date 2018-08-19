Barry Douglas posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Rotherham

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas took to social networking Twitter to express his reaction after the Whites won 2-0 against Rotherham at Elland Road on Saturday.
The Whites have made an unbeaten run this season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side winning their opening four matches in all competitions. In the process, the Argentine became the first Leeds manager to win the first four games in their club history.
The 28-year-old joined Leeds in the summer transfer window from Wolves and he has played in all the three Championship games for Bielsa’s side.
Douglas felt that it was a “tough game”, but they kept their patience, and the victory was thoroughly deserved.
Tough game today, required a lot of patience but well deserved 3 points 💪🏽 tremendous atmosphere again, well done everyone 🙌🏼⚪️⚽️ #BD3 #MOT pic.twitter.com/EV6VGo6Ecc
— Barry Douglas (@barrydouglas03) August 18, 2018
After a stalemate first half, Luke Ayling put Leeds ahead with a diving header after Liam Cooper’s effort was pushed back across goal.
Kemar Roofe, who has been a revelation under Bielsa, slotted in from a tight angle in the 71st minute to seal the victory for the Yorkshire club.
Douglas made two tackles, one interception, and one clearance against Rotherham. He made 88 passes, provided five crosses and four long balls during the game, according to whoscored.com.