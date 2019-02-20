Barry Douglas comments on Leeds United team spirit

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has praised the side’s team spirit in a recent interview.
Douglas was one of Wolves’ star performers when they won the Championship title last season. He was one of the key players for Nuno Espirito Santo, as he scored five goals and further provided 15 assists for his teammates from the left wing-back position.
However, quite surprisingly, Douglas was offloaded to Leeds United in the summer. The 29-year-old hasn’t had a similar impact as a left-back at Elland Road, but he has been playing an important role for the Whites as they are challenging for promotion.
When asked to compare between the two sides, Douglas said that it is not possible because both are very different.
He praised Leeds’ team spirit saying that it is unique and special, and he hopes to create ’special memories’ at the Yorkshire club.
“It’s different teams, you know and I’ve heard this question a hundred times,” Douglas told LUTV, “But you can’t compare.”
“What we’ve got this season is special and unique.
“The spirit we’ve got with the boys in the dressing room is something that you rarely come by in your career. So it’s a special time and hopefully we can create special memories.”
Leeds are one of the contenders for automatic promotion this season under Marcelo Bielsa. They find themselves third in the Championship table with 61 points, two points behind league leaders Norwich City, but they have played a game less.