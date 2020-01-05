Barker has uncertain Rangers future

Brandon Barker is only five months into his Rangers career, but the 23-year-old may have an uncertain future at Ibrox after a disappointing debut campaign so far. From a possible 31 games, he’s already been left outside of the matchday squad on 15 occasions and been an unused substitute six times.
Barker joined Rangers on a three-year deal from Manchester City in August and has gone on to make only five Premiership appearances this season, racking up 188 minutes of football. It’s unlikely he’d leave in January, but Rangers could offload the winger over the summer unless things improve.
He’s scored just one goal in 10 appearances and has been given only 29 minutes of football from Steven Gerrard since starting in Rangers’ Europa League win over FC Porto (November 7, 2019). Barker is currently behind Ryan Kent and Sheyi Ojo in the pecking order, so he could find himself on the periphery in 2020.
Rangers may not necessarily sell the out-of-favour winger over the summer, but a loan move away from Ibrox could be mooted if he’s not deemed good enough for the first-team next season. Time will tell.
Stats from Transfermarkt.