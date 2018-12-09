Barisic and Kent ‘back in contention’ for Rangers ahead of Dundee clash

Rangers have been given a major boost ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Dundee FC, with assistant manager Gary McAllister revealing that Borna Barisic and Ryan Kent are ‘back in contention’ for selection.
Barisic has been out of action since October with a calf injury. After joining from NK Osijek over the summer, the Croatian international has gone on to make 11 appearances in all competitions – the last of which was against Livingston on September 30.
In his absence, Andy Halliday and Jon Flanagan have operated at left-back, but Gerrard could make a change to his backline for Sunday’s trip to Dens Park. Kent’s impending return may have the same effect on Rangers’ attack too.
The on-loan winger scored five goals in 22 appearances in all competitions before suffering a hamstring injury in November. Kent’s absence has opened the door to Glenn Middleton (8 Premiership games, two goals, two assists) and Eros Grezda (6 Premiership games, two goals, 1 assist), but the 22-year-old will be pushing for a start if Gerrard feels he’s recovered.
Rangers are currently third in the Premiership with 30 points from 15 games. The Gers have won four of their last five outings and could go top of the table with a big win over Dundee.
Stats from Transfermarkt.