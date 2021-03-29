Barcelona willing to let Samuel Umtiti leave for free this summer

Barcelona are ready to let defender Samuel Umtiti depart the club on a free transfer this summer, reports Diario AS (via Tribuna).

Umtiti joined Barcelona from Lyon in 2016 for an estimated €25 million. He enjoyed a strong beginning to his career at La Blaugrana, winning one La Liga title and two Copa del Rey in his first two seasons, as well as a World Cup with France.





However, numerous injury troubles have halted the Frenchman’s career, and he has fallen well behind Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet in the pecking order.

With the much younger options of Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza emerging this season, Umtiti’s chances of breaking back into the Barcelona starting XI are looking slim.

Diario AS are now claiming that the centre-back could leave the club on a free transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Umtiti’s current contract does not expire until 2023. However, Barcelona may let him go for free to get him off the wage bill. The World Cup winner is believed to be earning more than £200,000 per week.

As of now, it is unclear where his next destination might be, but a move to the Premier League could be on the cards. Up to five English clubs have been linked with the 27-year-old over the past year.

Last April, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal were reportedly all offered the chance to sign the France international. Since then, both Chelsea and Arsenal have strengthened their backlines, but Man Utd have the same selection of centre-backs.

West Ham United and Everton were also linked with Umtiti last summer. The Toffees ended up splashing out £30m on Norwich’s Ben Godfrey, while David Moyes’ side brought in Craig Dawson on loan from Watford.

Tottenham Hotspur were also rumoured to be eyeing up the Barcelona man back in January 2020. However, there is little indication that they still maintain their interest.

