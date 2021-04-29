Barcelona willing to let Francisco Trincao leave – Juventus and AC Milan linked

Barcelona could let Francisco Trincao leave this summer, according to Spanish outlet AS (via Calciomercato).

Trincao came to Barcelona this summer from Braga, costing an estimated €31 million and signing a five-year contract.





He has not had the opportunities he would have hoped for, making just eight starts in all competitions, with a further 30 appearances coming off the bench.

In these fixtures, he has scored three goals and recorded two assists.

Since Ronald Koeman’s switch from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2, the Portuguese has not made a single start and has been an unused substitute on four occasions.

The manager has preferred to use Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, and Martin Braithwaite up front.

With Ansu Fati set to return from injury next season and other players hoped to come through the door, Trincao could find himself even further down the pecking order.

According to AS, and relayed by Calciomercato, Barcelona are considering letting Trincao leave in the summer, whether it be on loan or a permanent deal.

The winger is only 21-years-old and has four years remaining on his current deal, so he would not go cheap.

The Catalan giants would likely demand a similar fee to the one that brought him to the club last July.

However, La Blaugrana have hit some serious financial difficulty in the last year, posting debts of over €1 billion. This may leave them willing to accept whatever bid they can get for a player who is not deemed essential to their squad.

Calciomercato also mentions that Serie A duo Milan and Juventus are both targeting the winger. Both sides are battling it out for a Champions League spot this season.

AC Milan started the season strongly and topped the table as recently as February. However, they hit a poor run of form and now reside in fifth place.

Meanwhile, Juventus have had a vastly underwhelming campaign. Having won nine league titles in a row, they sit in fourth – 13 points off leaders Inter Milan with five games remaining.

