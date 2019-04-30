Blog Columns Site News Barcelona vs Liverpool Preview, Team News, Stats & Prediction

Barcelona vs Liverpool Preview, Team News, Stats & Prediction

30 April, 2019 Barcelona, English Premier League, General Football News, La Liga, Liverpool, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, UEFA Champions League

Barcelona vs Liverpool
UEFA Champions League 2018/19
1st May, 20:00 pm BST
Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona host Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals this week and they will be looking pick up a home win in the first leg.

The Catalan giants will be full of confidence after sealing their La Liga crown earlier this month.

They managed to get past Manchester United with ease in the earlier round and they will fancy their chances against another English side here.

As for Liverpool, the Reds have had a good season so far and they will look to grind out a good away result at Camp Nou.

Klopp’s men are formidable at Anfield and they will look to make it to the finals of the Champions League once again.

Liverpool failed to win the final last year and they will want to go all the way this time.

Barcelona vs Liverpool Team News

Barcelona will be without midfielder Rafinha for this game.

Liverpool could be without Adam Lallana for the trip to Spain. The likes of Fabinho and Firmino are expected to return.

Predicted Barcelona starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Dembele

Predicted Liverpool starting lineup: Alisson; Trent, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Henderson; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Barcelona vs Liverpool Key Stats

Barcelona are undefeated in their last 10 matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool have won their last 3 matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals in their last 3 matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Liverpool.

