Barcelona vs Levante live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Barcelona will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Levante in the La Liga clash on Sunday at Camp Nou.

Watch and bet on Barcelona vs Levante live on Sunday, September 26 at 3:15 pm (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Barcelona vs Levante Team News

The Catalan giants could welcome Ansu Fati back into their squad for this match. The youngster has not kicked a ball for more than 10 months due to a long-term knee injury.

Barcelona are also missing a number of key players for this game. The Likes of Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero, Pedri, Jordi Alba and Martin Braithwaite are out of the contest.

Ronald Koeman’s side will be without Frenkie de Jong following his red card against Cadiz, while Alejandro Balde is a doubt for this clash.

Levante are also missing a few players for this game. The likes of Roberto Soldado, Enis Bardhi and Jose Campana are set to miss the contest through injury, Mickael Malsa is also absent with a calf problem.

Barcelona predicted starting line-up: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Araujo, Pique, Dest; Gavi, Busquets, Roberto; Coutinho, L de Jong, Memphis

Levante predicted starting line-up: Fernandez; Miramon, Duarte, Mustafi, Clerc; De Frutos, Martinez, Radoja, Melero; Marti, Morales

Barcelona vs Levante Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Barcelona vs Levante from bet365:

Match-winner:

Barcelona – 4/9

Draw – 4/1

Levante– 11/2

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 8/11

Under – 11/10

Barcelona vs Levante Prediction

After winning two of their opening three matches, the Catalan giants have struggled to maintain consistency. They lost 3-0 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, followed by successive draws Granda and Cadiz.

Levante are yet to win their first match of the season. They have managed four draws and two defeats, and are heading into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss against Celta Vigo.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 10/11 from bet365

How to watch Barcelona vs Levante Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Barcelona vs Levante live online from 3:15 pm BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365