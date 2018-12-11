Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur visit Barcelona on Tuesday aiming to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Spurs head to Spain knowing that they must better Inter Milan’s result against PSV Eindhoven to progress to the knockout stage.
Lionel Messi inspired Barca to a 4-2 victory over Spurs when these sides met at Wembley Stadium earlier in the campaign.
Spurs’ record away from home in the Champions League suggests they may find it difficult to hang onto second spot in the group.
They have won just four of their last 17 matches in Europe and are yet to record a victory in Spain.
Barcelona are priced at 10/11 to win the game, with Spurs on offer at 5/2 and the draw available at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🔵🔴 Barça XI
⚽ #BarçaSpurs
December 11, 2018
#THFC: Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane.
Latest odds from @WilliamHill ➡️ https://t.co/aS6OZR0QtL pic.twitter.com/U7eQh7aDzO
December 11, 2018