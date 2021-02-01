Barcelona shortlist three mercurial replacements for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is in the final months of his contract at Barcelona.

Barca leapfrogged Real Madrid to second place in La Liga, thanks to a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.





However, the club clearly has more problems than ever especially involving Messi. A leaked document from his contract revealed the player has earned nearly €140 million per year for four seasons.

With Messi’s contract set to expire this summer, Barca are finding it difficult to sustain the club due to a massive wage bill and debts.

In order to recover from a financial slump, the Blaugrana might have to part ways with the 33-year-old and Diario GOL reports there are already three replacements lined-up.

Joan Laporta dreams of restoring Barca’s former glory and wants to sign one of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe or Mohamed Salah if Messi departs.

Sportslens view

It is understandable why Barcelona want to replace Messi with an equally potent attacker.

However, being able to sign any of the three shortlisted players is unrealistic given the club’s financial situation.

Mbappe is valued at €150 million and Haaland at €75 million. The master marksmen have been linked with Real Madrid, who seem to be in a position to pay their asking prices.

Jamie Carragher has said he fears Salah’s departure to one of the La Liga greats, but not at a sum that may be affordable to Barcelona.