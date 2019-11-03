Barcelona send classy message to Everton and Andre Gomes

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes suffered a horrific injury during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the Goodison Park.
The Portugal international twisted his ankle after a collision with Serge Aurier and had to be immediately rushed to the hospital.
Gomes only recently returned from injury having missed three league games this term, and while the extent of his latest injury is unknown, it is feared he could be out of the season.
The 26-year-old made a permanent move to Everton from Barcelona during the summer after a successful season-long loan last term, but injuries are now threatening to hinder his progress.
Everyone is gutted following Gomes’ injury, and Barcelona have sent this classy message to the Toffees and their former player on Twitter:
We are sorry to hear about the horrible injury of André Gomes. We wish you a speedy recovery, and our thoughts are with you. 💙❤️🙏 https://t.co/f9vVMtBQT9
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 3, 2019
Gomes spent two seasons with the Camp Nou outfit, scoring thrice in 78 appearances before linking up with Everton last term.
Manager Marco Silva will surely miss the influence of the Portuguese, and it’s a bad time for him to sustain a long-term injury.
Everton have won just three Premier League games this term, drawing two and losing the remaining six.
They have picked up just 11 points in as many games, and losing one of their best players is definitely a huge blow.