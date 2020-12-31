Barcelona president candidate promises the signing of the world’s best striker

Barcelona are set to host their presidential elections soon and candidates such as Victor Font, Joan Laporta, and Rousaud are all deemed as potential forerunners in the race to take over the office. All the prospective candidates have huge promises right from rebuilding the club to making galactico signings.

Having said that, a report from TodoFichajes states that Rousaud has promised the signing of Erling Haaland if he is to be elected as the next president of Barcelona. The Norwegian has been on the radar of many top clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Manchester United.





However, Rousaud promises to have the upper hand due to his ties with Mino Raiola. Raiola is the player agent for Erling Haaland and the Italian businessman has a huge influence when it comes to deciding the striker’s future.

Barcelona as of now lacks a proper number 9 after the departure of Luis Suarez. Antoine Griezmann has been played through the centre but it has been of no use so far. Martin Braithwaite has performed admirably on a few occasions, however, the Catalans require a stable reliant goal-scorer.

Who else but Erling Haaland to fill in the shoes of Luis Suarez? Like the former Liverpool striker, Haaland is both footed, strong in the air, explosive, and is physically stronger than most centre-forwards out there.

However, there is a catch in the bid to sign Erling Haaland. Barcelona currently faces an economic crisis which means that the club will have to offload a player or two before they could sign Haaland. Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele or Antoine Griezmann, any of the three forwards could face the axe to make way for the Dortmund ace.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also seriously interested in signing the 20-year-old striker since Kylian Mbappe seems to be moving further away from the Santiago Bernabeu. Who do you think will get their hands on Erling Haaland first?