Barcelona offered chance to sign Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette through his agent, a report from Calciomercato claims.

The Frenchman has been with the Gunners since 2017 and has accumulated 59 goals and 28 goals from 158 appearances.





Despite the impressive tally, he has struggled for consistency over an entire season, and there is speculation that he could be on the move this summer.

Lacazette’s current deal expires in less than 16 months, and the Gunners have yet to open negotiations over a contract renewal.

It is now claimed that the 29-year-old is open to leaving the north London club, and his representative has offered his services to Barcelona and Juventus.

Sportslens view:

Lacazette has reached double figures in terms of goals in his four seasons with the club, but he has yet to achieve a 20-goal campaign.

Under manager Mikel Arteta, he has been in-and-out of the starting line-up over the past year, and he may be assessing his options.

The Blaugrana are lacking the presence of a quality outright striker since the departure of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last summer.

Martin Braithwaite has occasionally fulfilled the role for the club, but Lacazette would be an upgrade on the Dane if he moves to Camp Nou.

It appears unlikely that the Bianconeri will attempt to sign him, given they have Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata in their ranks.

Morata has excelled since his loan move from Atletico Madrid with 16 goals, and the Serie A holders will attempt to sign him permanently instead.

Atletico could also be in the running to land Lacazette, having failed to sign him in 2017 due to a FIFA imposed transfer ban.

Lacazette is currently valued at £31.5 million, as per Transfermarkt.

