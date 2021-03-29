Barcelona offer three-year deal to Georginio Wijnaldum with Inter Milan also interested

Barcelona have offered a three-year deal to Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum whose contract expires at the end of June, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has claimed.

Wijnaldum has been with the Reds for the past five years and he has been a quality performer, registering 22 goals and 16 assists from 226 appearances.





However, the Dutchman could be on the move in the next few months with no resolution over his Reds contract which will conclude shortly after the end of the season.

In a recent update provided by Schira, the Netherlands international has yet to find an agreement over a new deal with the Merseyside outfit

He added that the Blaugrana are working towards signing the 30-year-old midfielder, and have offered him a three-year contract worth €8m per year.

Inter Milan have also expressed an interest in the former Newcastle United man, but there has only been initial contact and they have not made a contract proposal.

#Liverpool and Gini #Wijnaldum have not reached an agreement to extend the contract (expires in June). #Barça are working to sign the dutch midfielder and have offered 3-years contract (€8M/year). #Inter have also shown interest and asked info, but they have not made a bid yet — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 29, 2021

Sportslens view:

Wijnaldum’s future has been a regular topic of speculation in recent months and as time goes by, it appears likely that he could leave the Reds on a free transfer.

It has been previously reported that the Blaugrana are Wijnaldum’s ‘dream club‘ and he would surely be tempted by a move to Camp Nou.

Wijnaldum has the chance to play alongside compatriot Frenkie de Jong while being managed by former Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman.

As things stand, it appears that his future may lie away from Anfield, but the Reds will still be hopeful of convincing him to sign a renewal.

