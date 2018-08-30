According to Don Balon, Barcelona aren’t ruling out a move for Manchester United’s problem child Paul Pogba, despite being interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Pogba has an uncertain future at Old Trafford, having fallen out with manager Jose Mourinho while struggling for consistency at United. Barcelona are looking to take advantage.
Rabiot is also on their shortlist and could be on the way to the Camp Nou if Barca and Paris Saint-Germain can agree a deal. Pogba could be a decent alternative, although he wouldn’t come cheap, having cost United £89m in 2016. Since making the switch from Juventus two years ago, the 25-year-old has gone on to make 91 appearances in all competitions, but he may be in the last season of his second stint.
The French international may not be Barcelona’s first-choice but he could be a target if they fail in their pursuit of Rabiot. Pogba’s agent is being accused of directing his client to exit if things continue to spiral under Mourinho, although reports suggest he wants to stay which means a tug-of-war between the four parties could commence. United have started the new season poorly, suffering defeat in two of their first three Premier League games.
