Barcelona Look to Continue Winning Run Against Girona

Barcelona face Girona at Camp Nou this weekend on their fifth La Liga game. After four consecutive wins in La Liga and an astounding Champions League win in their midweek fixture, they are looking like a formidable opponent.
Barcelona’s bitter rivals Real Madrid saw their star player Cristiano Ronaldo and successful manager Zinedine Zidane moving away. In the eyes of their worldwide fans, the two moves have certainly improved Barcelona’s chance of winning the title this season. They have scored seventeen goals in their first four matches.
Lionel Messi and Barcelona Are On Form
Lionel Messi, captaining his club this season, has been phenomenal since the start of this season. He has scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists in first 4 La Liga matches, before scoring a hat-trick on Barcelona’s first Champions League home fixture against PSV Eindhoven.
Barcelona’s previous La Liga fixture was against Real Sociedad. The away fixture saw them trailing with an early goal by Aritz Elustondo at the 12-minute mark. A spectacular comeback came in the form of two goals within a three minute period. Luis Suárez (assisted by Umtiti) and Ousmane Dembélé got on the score-sheet on the 63rd and 66th minutes respectively. Lionel Messi was rather quiet during this match, which was perhaps the calm before his storm in the Champions League fixture.
Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde will look to continue their form in the perfect start of the season against Girona.
Girona Should Look For An Upset
Girona have won two and drawn one of the first four matches of their La Liga campaign. They had played top-flight football for the first time in their 87-year history during the 2017-18 season. Fans and critics hailed their tenth place finish on their first season in La Liga as extraordinary. If Girona can pull off an upset against the mighty Barcelona, the match would certainly be talked about throughout the season.