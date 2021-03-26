Barcelona keen on Frankfurt standout Andre Silva

Barcelona’s transfer plans for this summer under new president Joan Laporta are already taking shape.

While Romelu Lukaku and Memphis Depay remain two of their most coveted targets, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva is also a player who Barca are keen on bringing to the Camp Nou, according to Marca.





The Portuguese international is one of the most in-form strikers in the world right now. Silva has bagged 21 goals in just 24 appearances, helping Adi Hutter’s side push for a spot in the Champions League.

This is undoubtedly Silva’s best season to date, having scored just 12 times for the Eagles last term. Prior to his move to Germany, he struggled to find his form with AC Milan.

However, Silva’s experience in La Liga is enticing to the Catalans, having played the 2018/19 campaign for Sevilla where he netted nine goals in 27 matches.

The 25-year-old is currently valued at €28 million, but the fee could dramatically grow by the summer given his top form. Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the player as they also continue their search for Sergio Aguero’s replacement.

As for Barcelona, their financial hardship could prevent any notable signings. Depay’s current deal at Lyon runs out in June which means he would be available on a free transfer – a scenario that would be beneficial for the La Liga giants.

They are also one of numerous European big clubs interested in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Braut Haaland, but the fight for his signature is sure to be fierce, along with his €180m price tag.

As for Silva, he could be a viable option for Barca. It’s taken a while for the striker to really find his feet in Europe, but this breakout season with Eintracht could be beneficial for his future.

Whether it’s Barca or another club, it would be no surprise to see Silva taking his talents elsewhere in the upcoming transfer window.

