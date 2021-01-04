Barcelona January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Barcelona have been very poor under new manager Ronald Koeman and they are fifth in the Spanish League standings right now.

They will need significant additions to the squad during the January transfer window in order to close the gap with the league leaders.





Key areas that need strengthening

Barcelona must look to sign a quality right-sided winger who will add more goals and creativity to the team.

The Spanish giants have been overly reliant on Lionel Messi to create and score goals this season.

Youngster Ansu Fati has done quite well so far but he has started just six league games and Koeman cannot rely on him to deliver every week for the remainder of the season.

Antoine Griezmann has been quite poor by his standards and he has managed to score just three goals in 15 La Liga games so far.

If Barcelona can improve their attacking quality during the January transfer window, it could help them turn the draws into wins over the next few months.

The Spanish outfit have drawn four matches in the league so far and three of them have come at home.

Potential departures

In terms of outgoings, Riqui Puig and Carles Alena could be on their way out of the club this month.

Both players have been struggling to get regular game time under Ronald Koeman and they need a loan spell to continue their development and regain their sharpness.

Samuel Umtiti has fallen down the pecking order at the club and he has been linked with a permanent exit.

