Barcelona hopeful of signing Eric Garcia from Manchester City

According to Sport, Barcelona are hopeful of landing the signature of Eric Garcia from Manchester City once Ruben Dias makes the move to the Premier League outfit.

The Blaugrana have been on the trail of Garcia since the end of the previous campaign, but they have failed to negotiate a suitable price with the Cityzens.





Ronald Koeman’s side value their former graduate at around £13.6m, but the Cityzens are looking for at least double of that amount to part ways with the centre-back.

The Mancunian giants are currently on the cusp of landing Dias from Benfica in a deal worth £50m and the Blaugrana are optimistic that can aid their pursuit of Garcia.

The Blaugrana have parted ways with the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo in order to free up transfer funds and wages.

They have since reached an agreement with Ajax to sign highly-rated right-back Sergino Dest and could now focus on landing the services of Garcia.

The Spaniard is not a guaranteed starter for the Cityzens and his game time is likely to be reduced with the purchase of Dias from Benfica.

The Cityzens have not shown any desperation to sell him despite his contract expiring in nine months’ time, but their stance could change after Dias’ arrival.

