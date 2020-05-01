Barcelona enter the race to sign Manchester United target Jadon Sancho

Barcelona have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.
The England international has been in splendid form for Dortmund this season and he has bagged 17 goals and 19 assists from just 35 appearances across all competitions.
It has already been claimed that he has agreed to provisional personal terms with United but no transfer agreement has been finalised due to Dortmund’s hefty £87m price tag.
Amidst this, German outlet SportBILD reports that the Blaugrana have joined the pursuit of the 20-year-old and they could compete with the likes of United and Real Madrid for his signature.
Furthermore, the publication has mentioned Dortmund’s interest in Ansu Fati and suggest that the Blaugrana could land Sancho for a reduced fee, should the La Masia graduate head in the opposite direction.
Quique Setien’s side have been fancied to sign a new striker during the summer and it comes as a surprise that Sancho has been highlighted as a potential target.
The Englishman is generally a winger by trade and the Blaugrana don’t necessarily need another option with the quality of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in their ranks.
Elsewhere, Philippe Coutinho (on loan at Bayern Munich) and Ousmane Dembele (currently injured) could also reintegrate into the squad next term and there is sufficient depth in the wide attacking positions.
As such, there isn’t the assurance of regular playing time for another wide player and we don’t see Sancho making the switch to the Camp Nou this summer.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com