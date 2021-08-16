Barcelona considering moves for Aubameyang and Lacazette

Barcelona are weighing up a move for Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette this summer, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

La Blaugrana need reinforcements up front, following the departure of all-time top goalscorer Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain.

Sergio Aguero arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City, but an injury is expected to keep him out for the first few weeks of the season.

This leaves Martin Braithwaite as the club’s only natural striker. Despite his brace on the opening day of the campaign in the 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad, the Danish forward is still on the transfer list, with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur linked.

Should they sell Braithwaite in the coming weeks, this will give them the green light to bring in Aubameyang or Lacazette this transfer window, reports Spanish outlet Sport.

The source claims that Arsenal could be willing to use one of the forwards as part of a swap deal.

Lacazette came to the Emirates Stadium from Lyon in 2017 in a deal worth up to €60 million – a club record at the time.

He has been a moderate success at the north Londoners, scoring 65 goals in all competitions in 170 appearances and winning an FA Cup.

The Frenchman has just under one year remaining on his current contract, meaning that the Gunners will have to sell soon if they don’t want to risk losing him for free.

As for Aubameyang, he has been a huge hit in north London since he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, netting a sensational 85 goals in 148 outings and winning the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018/19.

He was influential in the club’s FA Cup triumph in 2020, scoring braces in the semi-final and final at Wembley against Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

The Gabon international has two years left on his current deal, leaving Arsenal under little pressure to sell. However, Sport states that they would not be opposed to a sale this summer.

It’s looking unlikely that Arsenal would let either of these two go, however, given their lack of out-and-out strikers.

Their only other options up front are Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun, both of whom are still young and inexperienced. This won’t be enough if they hope to get back into Europe.

Mikel Arteta’s men made a disastrous start to the new campaign. Without Aubameyang and Lacazette, they lost 2-0 to newly-promoted Brentford thanks to goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard.

Read also: Barcelona willing to offer Dembele to Juventus in swap deal for Kulusevski.