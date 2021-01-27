Barcelona considering move for Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso if they fail to land main target

Barcelona are weighing up a move for Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalan giants are reportedly in the hunt for a new left-back, with former Real Betis man Junior Firpo expected to move on in the near future.





The 24-year-old has not had the easiest time at the Camp Nou. It was hoped that he could be the club’s long-term replacement for the ageing Jordi Alba, but things have not gone as planned, with Firpo making just one league start this season.

He is likely to leave soon, with West Ham United and AC Milan among the clubs named as potential takers.

This will leave Ronald Koeman with just Alba to choose from at left-back, who turns 32 in March. La Blaugrana will need more squad depth if they wish to compete on multiple fronts.

As a result, they are considering a move for Alonso, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The Spaniard is vastly out of favour at Stamford Bridge, featuring just three times this season in all competitions.

He is behind new signing Ben Chilwell and Brazilian defender Emerson in the pecking order, although this may change following Thomas Tuchel’s appointment.

Given his lack of playing time, Chelsea are unlikely to demand a massive fee for Alonso. However, he does still have over two years on his contract, which could bump up his price.

A Barcelona move for Alonso will be dependent on their pursuit of Valencia man Jose Gaya. The Spain international has been linked with a transfer to the Camp Nou in recent times.

Being five years younger, Gaya would be a better long-term prospect than Alonso. However, this means he would also cost significantly more.

If reports are to be believed, Barcelona are not in a position to spend heavily right now. The La Liga club have apparently been unable to pay their players in December due to financial trouble.