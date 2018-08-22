According to Don Balon, Barcelona are considering a move for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian international has lost his place in attack to Sergio Aguero early on this season and is believed to be on the Catalan giants’ shortlist as they seek out a replacement for Luis Suarez.
With the 32-year-old Suarez struggling for form and fitness, Don Balon say Barcelona have drawn up a list of potential replacements that they could enquire about next summer. Jesus is joined by RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane – three players whose clubs have no desire to let them leave.
Jesus joined City from Palmeiras in January 2017 and has gone on to make 56 appearances in all competitions, scoring 25 goals. The 21-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 22 caps for the Brazilian national team, has a bright future for club and country and will have plenty of interest from European giants as a result.
City manager Pep Guardiola may have Aguero starting ahead of the Brazilian currently, but it won’t last over the long-term. The Argentine has talked up the possibility of leaving at the end of his contract in 2020 and Jesus will surely be the long-term successor to the throne if Aguero does depart the Etihad. Barcelona might have to turn their attention elsewhere.
Also, Gabriel Jesus was picked ahead of Aguero quite often last season and with age on his side, the Brazilian is the future of Manchester City.
Stats from Transfermarkt.