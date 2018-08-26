Barcelona confident of signing Pogba, Raiola believes chances are high

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are confident of signing Manchester United maverick Paul Pogba. The Catalan giants might have to wait until January to procure his signature, but they’re willing to wait after agent Mino Raiola has indicated that the chances are high of a deal being completed.
Pogba and United manager Jose Mourinho have a fractured relationship which could lead to one of the pair leaving the club this season. Pogba’s form has been inconsistent since his 2016-return from Juventus, making 90 appearances in all competitions in his second stint at Old Trafford, but the 2018/19 campaign may be his last.
Barcelona are desperate to strengthen their midfield and Pogba is reportedly desperate to join to play alongside Lionel Messi. He won’t be cheap given United paid £89m for his signature two years ago, but Don Balon say Barca won’t stop until they get their man.
Nothing is close to being agreed, but an offer could come from the Barcelona camp in January. The Spanish giants know they stand little chance signing Pogba this summer as United are keen to keep him, but they’re willing to bide their time – like they did when signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.
