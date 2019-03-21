Barcelona closing in on Andre Gomes sale, Everton leading the chase

Everton are leading the chase for Andre Gomes.
According to Sport, Barcelona are close to selling the midfielder but the Toffees aren’t the only club interested.
It will be interesting to see if Everton can secure his services on a permanent deal.
As per the report, the La Liga giants are looking for a fee of around €25-20 million.
Gomes has done well at Goodison Park this season and the fans have taken to the Portuguese midfielder already.
He is on loan at Everton and if he can finish the season strongly, Silva will want to splash out on him. The Merseyside outfit are in need of a creative central midfielder like him.
Gomes might also be tempted to continue at Everton. He seems to have settled in really well at the club and he is enjoying his football once again.
At Barcelona, he is nothing more than a squad option and he will not want to go back to the bench at Camp Nou once again.
At this stage of his career he needs to play regularly and Everton would be the ideal destination for him. The manager clearly rates him and he is adored by the fans as well.